Sources: Why DSS grilled CBN Deputy Governor, Aishah Ahmad

The Department of State Services (DSS) has grilled Aishah Ahmad, a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This is as a result…

The Department of State Services (DSS) has grilled Aishah Ahmad, a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This is as a result of the probe of the apex bank under Godwin Emefiele, the immediate past governor.

President Bola Tinubu had suspended Emefiele on June 9, 2023, and ordered a probe of the bank.

The president subsequently appointed a special investigator to look into the books of the bank.

The DSS, which has held Emefiele in its custody since June, had invited Kingsley Obiora, also a Deputy Governor under Emefiele.

Obiora was later released. The agency had also invited Ahmad, but social media has been awash with reports that she was arrested.

But bank sources have debunked media reports on the arrest of the CBN Deputy Governor.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the source said: “In light of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the CBN, all senior officials of the Central Bank are being interviewed by the DSS and the appointed special investigator.

“The deputy governors are not exempt from this exercise and have all been called upon to provide essential information at different times. It is important to emphasize that this is a standard procedure aimed at assisting the ongoing probe.”

In a phone conversation with a close family member of the deputy governor who is not authorised to speak on this matter, confirmed and clarified that the Deputy Governor is safe and sound.

“I wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family and not detained by the DSS. She is safe and sound.

“In these times, it is essential to maintain clarity and rely on verified information only. Mrs. Ahmad’s cooperation with the authorities is a demonstration of her commitment to transparency and due process. It is crucial that the public exercise discretion when evaluating news reports and avoid engaging with unfounded rumours or misinformation.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plays a vital role in the nation’s economic stability, and it is imperative that the investigative process is allowed to run its course.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...