Sources: Real Reason NUC Executive Secretary resigned 3 years to tenure end

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, has resigned.

Professor Rasheed three years and one month to the end of his second term at the commission.

The NUC boss however, performed another official function on Monday when he presented provisional operational license to newly registered university, Kogi State University, Kabba.

Prof. Rasheed reportedly submitted his resignation letter six weeks ago, but kept the news secret until late last week when he opened up to his staff.

Another source in the commission noted that his resignation was not connected to corruption allegation nor ill health, but his desire to return to the classroom to continue his academic work.

Yet another source at the Commission said the Executive Secretary resigned before the new government came into power and his resignation was approved by the former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He quoted Prof Rasheed to have said it was on personal ground as he wanted to end his career in the university.

Some of the staff were sighted taking pictures with Prof. Rasheed, on Monday, which may possibly be his last working day in office due to Sallah break that would be announced any moment from now.

Daily Trust reports that Prof. Rasheed, was appointed by Buhari, alongside other heads of parastatals in the Federal Ministry of Education, on August, 2016, and reappointed in 2021.

