OPAY: Scholarship
News

Sources: EFCC, Not Bandits Arrested Guests at Niger Hotel

efcc
EFCC
    By Abubakar Akote, Minna
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were the ones who raided White Hill Hotel along Shiroro Road in Minna, the Niger State capital.
At least 10 guests suspected to be internet fraudsters, commonly known as yahoo boys, were arrested during the raid.
A source at the hotel, speaking on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the suspects were taken to Kaduna by the EFCC operatives.
He refuted claims that bandits, disguised as EFCC officials, had stormed the hotel on February 27 and kidnapped 10 guests.
“It wasn’t bandits. It was EFCC operatives who came and arrested some yahoo boys. They were taken to Kaduna,” he said.
Similarly, when contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, dismissed the banditry claims, urging our correspondent to seek clarification from the EFCC.
“This narrative is untrue. However, you may contact the EFCC spokesperson to confirm the commission’s operation in the state or otherwise,” he said.
