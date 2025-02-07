Soun of Ogbomoso harps on peaceful coexistence among Nigerians

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Oba Gandi Afolabi Olaoye, has called on the people of Ogbomoso land residing in Gombe State, and other Nigerians to embrace peace and unite, so as to move the country forward.

The monarch made the remark during a courtesy call on Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, at the government house, as part of his one-week-long visit to Yoruba communities in the state.

Oba Olaoye described Gombe State as a shining example of peace, progress and harmonious coexistence in Nigeria.

SPONSOR AD

He commended the state government’s commitment to promoting unity among diverse ethnic and religious groups, emphasising that the model of governance in Gombe is one that Nigeria as a whole should learn from.

The Soun of Ogbomoso further expressed his admiration for the state’s economic potential, revealing his intention to relocate one of his businesses to Gombe.

The monarch also appreciated the warm hospitality extended to him by the state government and the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III. He equally commended the Yoruba community in Gombe, for the loyalty and warm reception accorded to him.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya attributed the peaceful atmosphere in Gombe to the strong social fabric that binds its diverse communities together.

He explained that the state’s cosmopolitan nature has made it a melting pot of ethnic and religious groups over the years.

Governor Inuwa also acknowledged the courage of Oba Olaoye in making the visit despite misleading narratives about the North East sub-region.

Earlier, the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, described Oba Olaoye’s visit as a significant step toward strengthening the long-standing relationship between the people of Gombe and Ogbomosho land.

He noted the deep-rooted trade and economic ties between the two states and observed that intermarriages over the decades have further cemented their bond.