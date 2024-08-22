Soulmate Zodiac Signs Compatibility: Finding Your Other Half

Most people occasionally look at their horoscope, hoping to see something about romance. But what does it all really mean? What determines why one sign…

Keep reading to learn all about soulmate zodiac signs compatibility, discover what signs are just meant to be together, and all the factors in play. Plus, astrology platforms like Purple Garden. Let’s start!

What Do Zodiac Signs Mean?

The 12 zodiac signs are the constellations in our solar system that the sun passes through over the course of a year as we watch it from the Earth. Over time, each of these constellations has been given a set of characteristics, which then allow astrologers to interpret what it means in our lives as the planets move through them.

Below, we cover all the zodiac signs dates and the symbols attached to them, briefly discussing the meaning ascribed to them.

What Are the Zodiac Signs?

Here is a list of the 12 zodiac signs, the dates they cover, and the associated symbols and personality traits.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) is the Ram who is direct, self-oriented, adventurous, and courageous.

is the Ram who is direct, self-oriented, adventurous, and courageous. Taurus (April 20 – May 20) is the Bull and exhibits characteristics of strength, stability, and sensuousness.

is the Bull and exhibits characteristics of strength, stability, and sensuousness. Gemini (May 21 – June 20) is the Twins and is known for its curious, open-minded, and quixotic nature.

is the Twins and is known for its curious, open-minded, and quixotic nature. Cancer (June 21 – July 22) is the Crab. These folks are usually private, sensitive, creative, and intuitive.

is the Crab. These folks are usually private, sensitive, creative, and intuitive. Leo (July 23 – August 22) is the Lion and is known for both its attractive appearance and strong character.

is the Lion and is known for both its attractive appearance and strong character. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) is the Virgin. They are usually well-organized, detail-oriented, and mentally sharp.

is the Virgin. They are usually well-organized, detail-oriented, and mentally sharp. Libra (September 23 – October 22) is symbolized by the scales and is usually diplomatic, intelligent, and attractive.

is symbolized by the scales and is usually diplomatic, intelligent, and attractive. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) is the Scorpion. These people are secretive, creative, and sometimes forceful.

is the Scorpion. These people are secretive, creative, and sometimes forceful. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) is the Centaur or Bowman and is adventurous, innovative, and eccentric.

is the Centaur or Bowman and is adventurous, innovative, and eccentric. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) is the Mountain Goat. They are determined, accomplished, and hard-working.

is the Mountain Goat. They are determined, accomplished, and hard-working. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) is the Water Bearer and can be either quite rebellious or very status quo.

is the Water Bearer and can be either quite rebellious or very status quo. Pisces (February 19 – March 20) is the Fishes. These people are unique, sensitive, creative, and quite psychic.

What Does It Mean for Two Signs to Be Compatible?

For a while, many were confused by what astrologers meant when they spoke of soulmate zodiac signs compatibility. The compatibility of any two astrological signs is determined by a few factors.

For instance, key factors are the element and ruling planet associated with each sign, and then how a sign aspects the other signs in the zodiac wheel. While this strategy of determining the compatibility of the different signs is not foolproof, it has revealed certain tendencies over time and we will break it down a little more below.

What Are the “Big 3” Zodiac Signs for Each Person?

Every person has a unique astrological chart based on the date, time, and location of their birth. Soulmate astrology by date of birth often follows the same path, and three special positions determine zodiac signs’ true love match compatibility.

Sun Sign

Your sun sign, more commonly known as your birthday, represents the zodiac sign the sun was in on the day you were born. While many factors determine your astrological personality, your sun sign describes the basic core of your nature.

For example, Librans are usually characterized as generally diplomatic and fair-minded. However, that description could somewhat change based on where the other nine major planets are in the chart. This means that someone with only their sun in Libra will be less Libra-like than someone whose chart might contain several other Libra planets.

Moon Sign

The Moon sign describes where the moon was on the day you were born. Astrologers believe the moon rules your emotions. That means the moon’s position in your birth chart will describe your overall emotional style regarding how sensitive you are to others and your surroundings.

Rising Sign

Your rising sign represents the constellation that was on the horizon at the time of your birth.

Astrologers generally feel that the rising sign represents how others will experience your personality in daily life, as well as what your actual physical appearance may be.

Sometimes, your rising sign may present a much different vibe than what your sun sign might say you are.

What Makes Someone’s Zodiac Sign Compatible?

Now that we’ve covered the importance of how the big 3 zodiac signs line up in the chart, we move on to other factors astrologers use to determine different soulmate zodiac signs compatibility.

Element

Each of the four symbolic elements of Occult Philosophy (air, fire, earth, and water) are traditionally assigned to the 12 signs of the Zodiac as follows.

Air – Aquarius, Libra, Gemini

Fire – Leo, Aries, Sagittarius

Earth – Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo

Water – Scorpio, Cancer, Pisces

Each of these elements also exhibits certain metaphysical properties.

Air represents intellectual, communicative, inventive, and sociable properties.

Fire represents creativity, passion, being dynamic and energetic.

Earth represents material, industrious, stable, and practical properties.

Water represents emotional, sensitive, creative, and intuitive properties.

The energies of these different elements then mix and match to determine the following soulmate zodiac signs compatibility:

Air signs are harmonious with fire and other air signs but are challenged by water and earth signs.

Fire signs work well with air and other fire signs but are challenged by water and earth signs.

Earth signs are compatible with water and other earth signs but are challenged by fire and air signs.

Water signs are compatible with earth and other water signs but are challenged by fire and air signs.

Quality

Each of the four metaphysical elements used in astrology is then further divided based on which of the three following qualities they exhibit:

Cardinal – which is flowing, dynamic, and adaptive.

Fixed – which is the highest vibration of an element and resists change.

Mutable – which is easily influenced and highly changeable.

The 12 signs are then grouped as follows based on the quality of their element:

Cardinal – Libra, Aries, Capricorn, and Cancer

Fixed – Aquarius, Leo, Taurus, and Scorpio

Mutable – Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces

Aspects

In the 360-degree circle of an astrological chart, each sign takes up 30 degrees of the pie and subsequently exists in relationships called an aspect with each of the other signs.

There are 4 different aspects that define these relationships.

A sextile is when a sign is 60 degrees away from another sign on the left or right, so it’s in a complementary relationship, like air and fire or earth and water.

A square is when two signs are 90 degrees apart or at a right angle, which forms a tense and incompatible relationship, like air and earth or air and water.

A trine is when two planets are 120 degrees apart and form an easy, flowing aspect with a sign of the same element. An example would be the fire signs of Leo and Aries.

Opposition exists between planets that are 180 degrees apart or opposite one another in a push-pull aspect, such as air and fire or earth and water.

What Are the Most Compatible Signs?

When searching for perfect soulmate zodiac signs compatibility, it is obvious that some signs are better matches than others. Here are some of the best zodiac sign matches that operate on the two best types of aspects – sextiles and trines.

Gemini and Libra

When it comes to conversation, sharing ideas, flexibility, and social skills, Gemini and Libra are the perfect pairing of brains and charm. Compatible on multiple levels, this pairing is great for either friendship or romance and, in our opinion, has a super high soulmate zodiac signs compatibility percentage.

Virgo and Scorpio

As far as compatibility between soulmate zodiac signs goes, earth and water elements are zodiac signs meant to be together. Virgo’s earth is practical, supportive, and loyal, while Scorpio’s water element is passionate, sensitive, and protective.

Aries and Leo

With all the fire in this pairing, there will never be a shortage of passion. When it comes to Aries and Leo’s soulmate zodiac signs compatibility potential, cardinal Aries is the explorer and fixed Leo is the leader. This makes them a power couple for the ages, where there will always be an abundance of creativity, adventure, and mutual admiration.

Cancer and Pisces

In terms of empathy, intuition, and supersensitivity, this is an example of soulmate zodiac sign compatibility that is about as emo as it gets. Cancer and Pisces are the perfect pair for deep love and understanding—with more than enough romance and domestic bliss.

Capricorn and Virgo

You might see something about Zodiac signs compatibility for marriage on a 1950 TV show, with dad going to work and mom baking! Both of these signs are practical, hardworking, and loyal. They will supply the stability and dependability they each crave from a relationship.

Taurus and Cancer

With Cancer ruling the home and Taurus known for craving stability and luxury, these two are the poster kids for domestic bliss and soulmate zodiac signs compatibility. Plus, they’re both great cooks who love to entertain, so let the party begin!

Aquarius and Gemini

Much like Gemini-Libra, this is a real meeting of the minds. That’s because the ruling planets for this soulmate zodiac signs compatibility are Uranus for Aquarius and Mercury for Gemini. That means you can expect great communication and some innovation in the boudoir.

Sagittarius and Aquarius

As crazy as these two signs can get, Aquarius might actually be one of the zodiac signs that is a soulmate of the Sagittarius sign. Both have an erratic side, controversial ideas, and a rebellious streak, but they respect each other’s freedom and can hold on loosely without letting go.

Which Star Signs Are Most Compatible?

Everything going smoothly is not necessarily the perfect recipe for a great relationship. To truly learn the meaning of love, each partner should also bring something to the mix that will challenge and help the other person grow and evolve.

That’s why complementary signs like Taurus and Cancer offer more potential for a perfect couple soulmate zodiac signs compatibility than signs of the same or conflicting elements, for that matter.

In some cases, even signs that are opposite in the chart, like Aries and Libra or Virgo and Pisces, can produce fruitful relationships because complementary elements also rule them.

Best Places to Get Astrology Readings

Below, we check out platforms with the and discuss their astrology readings, focusing on pricing and real user reviews.

Pros:

Numerous psychics, with expertise ranging from astrology to tarot

Video, phone, or chat sessions available

Intuitive and easy-to-use app

Transparent pricing

Cons:

Does not offer free introductory readings

Overview

Purple Garden is our top pick if you’re looking for astrology readings; it is known for its user-friendly app and diverse network of over 1,000 advisors. You can choose your preferred psychic based on detailed profiles, ratings, and specialties and connect with them via chat, phone, or video calls.

Pricing & Promos

Purple Garden’s psychic rates mostly range from $0.99 to $14.99 per minute. The platform features some of the and has $20 in free credit that new users can claim with a deposit of at least $10, a promo that makes it easy to check out what it has in store and whether it’s a good fit for you.

User Reviews

Many users rate Purple Garden as the best psychic app available [1], with many reading options and gifted advisors available, and customer service often in focus. However, some have had less success and felt that you get much better value for money with face-to-face readings [2].

Pros:

Over 2,000 psychics available

Easy-to-use platform with detailed psychic profiles

Flexible pricing

Keen Rewards program

Cons:

No video readings available

Overview

Keen has over 2,000 advisors who cover a broad spectrum of services, including astrology. Whether you’re interested in a natal chart reading, synastry, or transit reading, Keen offers specialized advisors to meet your needs. The platform is user-friendly, with detailed profiles and search filters that quickly help you find the right advisor.

Pricing & Promos

Keen offers flexible pricing, with rates ranging from $1.99 to $9.99 per minute. The top-tier psychics usually charge from $15 to $20. New users can take advantage of a promotional offer of 5 minutes for just $1, making it affordable to test the service.

User Reviews

Many customers report positive experiences on the platform, rating different psychics rather highly and finding it calming overall [3]. On the flip side, some Keen reviews report technical difficulties and show the app has its ups and downs [4].

Pros:

Offers a vast array of services, including astrology

Strict vetting process in place

Mobile app praised for convenience and ease of use

New users get 3 free minutes with each of their first three advisors

Cons:

The cost of readings can be steep, especially with top-rated advisors

Overview

Kasamba is among the leading platforms for online astrology and psychic readings and is known for its comprehensive selection of services. Kasamba has skilled and experienced advisors across niches, and a mobile app that makes it easy for them to give readings from anywhere.

Pricing & Promos

Kasamba rates range from $1.69 to $25.49 per minute. While this may be a bit high for some, new users get three free minutes with each of their first three readings, making it easier to explore the platform without a significant financial outlay.

User Reviews

, and many users report great experiences on the platform, finding psychics consistent and reliable [5]. Negative feedback mostly revolves around specific psychics and their communication skills, which shows that there are still occasional slip-ups [6].

FAQs on Soulmate Zodiac Signs Compatibility

We will wind up by sharing some common questions and addressing them to help you better understand the ins and outs of soulmate zodiac signs compatibility.

What Are Soulmates in Astrology?

In general, a soulmate is someone who facilitates your personal growth and helps you evolve. A long-term relationship can depend on the soulmate zodiac signs compatibility, and sometimes it’s romantic, but it does not have to be. It is commonly believed that when you meet a soulmate, you’ll have a strange feeling that you’ve met before, even if you haven’t.

You can even have multiple soulmates in the same lifetime, and Astrology can help you see how your birth charts line up and how certain planetary transits affect each of you during a specific time.

What Zodiac Signs Are Soulmates?

When it comes to soulmate zodiac signs compatibility, some believe the most likely signs to be attracted to one another as soulmates are signs of the same element. For example, the most probable signs to be soulmates of Aries would be the other two fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius.

Others believe complementary signs are more likely to be soulmates, though, with earth signs like Virgo and water signs like Scorpio as perfect examples.

Which Zodiac Signs Are Meant to Be Together?

According to some astrologers, there are signs that are more likely to be together because their energies can connect on a deeper level. One example would be the opposite signs of Taurus and Scorpio. The primary reason for this attraction is that each of these signs is known for its sensuality and likes to express itself through touch.

Another example of signs that are meant to be together is Cancer and Scorpio. However, these signs are highly intuitive and deeply empathetic, allowing them to connect on a much deeper emotional level than other signs.

What Zodiac Signs Fall In Love With Each Other?

Many astrologers list Aries and Leo as the signs most likely to fall in love. That’s because, on the most primal level, Leo is attracted to Aries’ willingness to take the lead, while Leo’s charisma and confidence turn on Aries.

Other signs that are inexorably drawn together are Aries and Scorpio. Talk about irresistible force meets an immovable object! Scorpio has a dark, secret lure that never fails to entice, and Aries is known for going after what they want.

How Do You Find a Soulmate by Zodiac Sign?

If you know your sign and you’re wondering how you’re ever going to find your soulmate, here are some places each sign should look:

Aries: active spots where there’s a lot happening.

Taurus: Comfortable, cozy places.

Gemini: Busy social centers.

Cancer: Calm, quiet, and healing spaces.

Leo: Fancy and glamorous locales.

Virgo: Ordered and well-organized spots.

Libra: Beautiful and artistic environments.

Scorpio: Unusual and mysterious places.

Sagittarius: Fun and action-filled locations.

Capricorn: Places where you can learn something.

Aquarius: Odd, off-the-beat spots.

Pisces: Idyllic places.

Final Thoughts

We would at least like to believe in soulmates, and exploring the topic of soulmate zodiac signs compatibility may help you find your perfect match. It’s like an X-ray that may help set your relationships up for success, while friendly astrologers on platforms like Purple Garden might just help read these signs and provide meaningful insights you fail to see.

Author Details Author Author Email Thomas C. Eisele T.C. Eisele is a professional Astrologer who has written on Psychic and Mystical topics for over 20 years. In addition to writing articles, he has also authored books on Eastern and Western Mysticism. When he’s not working, Tom and his wife are practicing oenophiles living in New York City with their Shih tzu familiar, Tinkerbell.

References:

