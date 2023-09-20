SOS On Female Genital Mutilation In Edo

My name is Mr. Joseph Dako from Iyatsebi quarters of Irekpai village Etsako west local government Area of Edo State. I am married to Mrs.…

My name is Mr. Joseph Dako from Iyatsebi quarters of Irekpai village Etsako west local government Area of Edo State. I am married to Mrs. Rukayetu Dako-Joseph with a daughter (Joseph Zoe Onotse) we are both living together.

My community still practice the act of female genital mutilation so when a female child is born, they will ask the parent to bring the child to the village or community where the father hails from when the child attains the age of 3years for the exercise and if whereby the parents disagree with the norms and values of the community both parents will be disowned and excommunicated from the community.

In Nigeria, female genital mutilation persists as deeply ingrained cultural practice affecting millions of girls and women. The practice varies across different ethnic groups and regions, with the common act of partial or total removal of the clitoris.

Due to the fact that we are educated and after some research we have come to realize the health implications of the genital mutilation so we disagreement with the act and decided not partake in the activity so for this reason we have been under threat from my community and the clan at large.

