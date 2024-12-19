Sooyah Bistro pushes to 12th location

Sooyah Bistro, the leading purveyor of authentic Nigerian suya has opened its 12th location in the vibrant Herbert Macaulay area of Yaba, Lagos State.

The Yaba branch joined three other branches – Victoria Island, Ibadan, Ikota, and Lekki, all within Lagos State, unveiled by the food company in 2024 to increase accessibility, broaden reach and improve customer satisfaction.

This expansion comes amidst challenging economic conditions, demonstrating the brand’s resilience and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality culinary experiences.

SPONSOR AD

“We are excited to bring the Sooyah Bistro quality experience and unique culinary experience to Herbert Macaulay and Yaba areas in Lagos State – our 12th outlet,” said Mrs Olamidun Ogundoyin, Founder and CEO of Sooyah Bistro.

Tinubu arrives N/Assembly to present N47.96trn 2025 budget

Tinubu, Abbas, others greet Buhari at 82

“Our commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service has fueled our growth, and we are confident that Yaba and Mainland residents will embrace our unique blend of traditional and modern flavors enjoyed at our other outlets in Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikeja, Ilupeju, Surulere, and Ibadan.”

To ease deliver, she noted that Sooyah Bistro now delivers through Chowdeck in Lagos State and its environs.

Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, hailed the entrepreneurial acumen of his wife, Olamidun.

He added that “it’s a welcome development and also evident of the impact of small and medium scale enterprises can contribute to the wider economy. The growth of Sooyah Bistro is a source of inspiration for many.”