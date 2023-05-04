Son stabs mother to death in Kano

A teenager identified as Iro Kwarangwal of Rimin Kebe, Karshen Kwalta, in Kano metropolis, has killed his mother. A neighbour, Muhammad Abdu, said the suspect…

A neighbour, Muhammad Abdu, said the suspect stabbed his mother to death over an argument.

“I was standing outside my house when I suddenly heard screaming from the woman’s home. Upon rushing to the house, we found the deceased, who had been stabbed several times with a knife, screaming for help,” he said.

He added that the suspect fled the scene shortly after the stabbing.

The witness further said the woman was taken to a hospital in a tricycle with blood all over her body but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

She has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.