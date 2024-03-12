✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Business

SON release 80 standards for CNG vehicles, others

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, has released 80 standards to be strictly adhered to by operators of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles and other components…

    By Philip Shimnom Clement

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, has released 80 standards to be strictly adhered to by operators of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles and other components as part of efforts towards promoting safer, more reliable, and environmentally sustainable energy solutions.

Unveiling the standards in Abuja on Monday, the Director General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke said the approval of 80 standards for Compressed Natural Gas use in road vehicles and related appliances was part of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI)

The 80 approved standards cover various aspects of CNG utilization, including production, storage, transportation, and appliance compatibility,” the DG explained.

The SON DG noted that the approved standards would pave the way for safer CNG use, reduced environmental impact, and cost savings, adding that as more road vehicles and appliances transition to CNG, Nigeria can achieve energy security and contribute to global sustainability goals.

Also speaking, Micheal Oluwagbemi, the Chief Executive Officer of Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas noted that the standards were carefully developed in line with global best practices, adding that the federal government will ensure that operators comply strictly with those standards to ensure safety.

 

