SON raises concern over substandard lubricants

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has raised concerns over the growing prevalence of substandard lubricants in the country, warning that such products pose serious risks to consumers and the economy.
The agency also revealed that it seized and destroyed counterfeit and substandard goods worth over N20 billion in 2024 as part of its ongoing efforts to promote economic growth, industrialization and trade facilitation.
The Director General, SON, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunoso Okeke, made this known on Monday during a sensitisation forum for maritime stakeholders in Kano.
The event, themed “The Importance of Standardisation in Growing Businesses and Ensuring Safety”, aimed to strengthen collaboration between SON and key players in the maritime sector, given their vital role in Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business initiative and the fight against substandard products.
Represented by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Talatu Ethan, Okeke noted that SON’s enforcement efforts in 2024 resulted in the confiscation and destruction of fake products across several industries, including LPG cylinders, tires, cables, aluminum roofing sheets and lubricants.”
Highlighting concerns over the lubricant sub-sector, Okeke warned against the proliferation of fake and substandard engine oils in the market. He announced that SON had launched a “name and shame” campaign targeting manufacturers, importers and dealers involved in the illicit trade of low-quality lubricants.
“Inferior lubricants compromise vehicle and machinery performance, leading to avoidable accidents, equipment failures, and economic losses. We are committed to exposing those behind this menace and holding them accountable,” Okeke stated.
