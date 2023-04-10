SON mulls stiffer sanctions for dealers of substandard products

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), said it is putting in place modalities to ensure stiffer punishments are dished out to curb activities of…

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), said it is putting in place modalities to ensure stiffer punishments are dished out to curb activities of the dealers of substandard products in Nigeria.

Mr. Farouk Salim, Director General of SON, who stated this in Abuja at the stakeholders Conference organised by the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN), said the act establishing the SON is currently being reviewed at the National Assembly.

He added that the Act would provide stiffer sanctions for unscrupulous individuals who import and deal with sub-standard products.

Salim, represented by Mrs. Mariam Samson, Assistant Director, Public Relations Department, said the bill to repeal and enact SON Act, when passed into law, would not only impose fines on dealers of sub-standard products but also prescribe jail terms to them to serve as a deterrent to others.

He also said the bill to repeal and enact the SON act, when passed into law, would criminalise the production, manufacturing and distribution of substandard products that could endanger the lives of consumers in the country.

The act, according to the SON director general, was aimed at strengthening the core mandate of the organisation against malpractices as well as “Encourage improved competitiveness of Nigerian goods at home and abroad by encouraging quality assurance practices”.

Speaking on the organisation’s role so far on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria, Salim said SON has been working with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) to ensure efficient Service delivery through the promotion of a transparent and efficient business environment and publication of processes and requirements, timelines and fees in SON premises and on its website.