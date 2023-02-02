SON exhibits MANCAP products in Kano

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has held an exhibition for MANCAP certified products in Kano to strengthen patronage of standard products in the country.…

The exhibition which was also to mark its 50 years of existence had participating companies for rice, lubricants, cooking oil and other products.

The Director General of the SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said the essence of the exhibition is to create awareness among the public about products that improve well-being, adding that the effort is also to encourage the companies to do more and employ people to address unemployment in the country.

He called on the general public to report any substandard products they may come across either in markets or any public domain in order to complement its efforts of eliminating fake goods in the country.

Salim said the call has become necessary following the number of reports obtained by the organisation’s enforcement unit, adding that for any substandard product found, the owner and the company will be dealt with accordingly.

He revealed that in the past 50 years, SON has done a lot in promoting and protecting products consumed by Nigerians in ensuring products are produced up to the standard.

The companies appreciated the organisation for bringing them together to sell out their products to the general public, and that without their efforts, many substandard products will wipe out the qualitative ones from the market.

“We are happy that SON is helping towards producing standard products. This is to our advantage because our products are now certified and can be exported everywhere in the world,” Alhaji Ibrahim Gerawa, a rice firm owner, said.