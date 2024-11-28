✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Business

SON awards MANCAP certificates to 30 firms in Niger

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)
    By Abubakar Akote, Minna

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has awarded the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to 30 companies in Niger State. 

The organisation also certified 61 products in the state.

The State Coordinator of the organisation, Hajiya Hauwa Nuhu said that the state office had awarded several companies and organisations with MANCAP certificates for the past eight years.

She explained that the 30 firms went through the process of certification to ensure that their products meet both national and international standards.

Also Speaking, the North-Central Regional Director of SON,  Mrs Marilyn Sambo Waziri reiterated the importance of the MANCAP certificate saying that it enables the companies to distribute their products to other countries. 

She said that SON is working to ensure that made-in-Nigeria products remain standard, competitive, and of the highest standards, and urged companies that haven’t undergone the MANCAP process to do so as it would help them build trust among their customers.

 

