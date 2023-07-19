SON arrests adulterated fertiliser producer in Bauchi

The Standards Organisations of Nigeria (SON) has arrested one Ibrahim Ahmed Chinede who allegedly specialises in the production of adulterated fertiliser in Chinade town in…

The Standards Organisations of Nigeria (SON) has arrested one Ibrahim Ahmed Chinede who allegedly specialises in the production of adulterated fertiliser in Chinade town in Katagum LGA of Bauchi State.

The North East Zonal Coordinator of SON, Alhaji Adamu Abba, who paraded the suspect before journalists in Bauchi, said he was arrested at the weekend.

Abba explained that the suspect was caught producing counterfeit Golden Fertiliser using four different fertilisers: Mai Rago, Freedom, Boko and Indorama, and re-bagging his product as Golden Fertiliser.

Abba said his men also seized 150 bags of the counterfeit fertiliser from the suspect’s shop.

SON’s Head of Operations, Murtala Sa’ad, said that upon receiving intelligence report, he mobilised his team to the site, and that, “During the operation, we were able to confiscate 150 bags of counterfeit Golden Fertiliser already made at the site and we closed down the place and got him arrested without any resistance.”

Sa’ad noted that the suspect would be charged to court for violating Section (26) of the SON Act (as amended) 2015.

In a chat with journalists, the suspect, Chinede, said he was ignorant of the existing laws on standardisation.

He said, “I’m not aware of the existing law. What made me venture into this business was due to the non-availability of the products in the market and the high demand from customers.

“I’m appealing to SON to temper justice with mercy.”

