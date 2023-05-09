Some people rely on 4am to make announcement, Atiku’s lawyer jibes Tinubu, INEC

Chris Uche (SAN), a lawyer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has chided the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring…

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential election at about 4am on March 1.

Uche was responding to the presidential election petition tribunal’s clarification that Atiku’s petition would be heard by 2pm on Thursday and not 2am.

Uche said everybody knows the people who wait till 2am or 4am to make announcements.

The presidential candidates of PDP, Labour Party (LP), Action Peoples Party (APP), and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 25 February 2023 election.

At the start of the hearing on Monday, the Action Alliance (AA) announced the withdrawal of its petition against the APC and its candidate.

Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani is leading a five-member panel of Justices, including Justice Moses Ugo, Justice Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Stephen Adah, and Justice Abbah Mohammed.

Giving an inaugural speech, Justice Tsammani assured the parties that justice will be done, and urged counsel to cooperate with the Tribunal to ensure that the petitions are decided speedily.