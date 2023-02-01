Some people in Villa working for Atiku – Fani-Kayode

The Director of New Media for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that some persons in the Presidential Villa are…

The Director of New Media for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that some persons in the Presidential Villa are working for the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-Kayode stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, while commenting on the outburst by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai.

El-rufai had earlier on Wednesday said some people in Aso Rock were working against the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “All these distractions are very disturbing because we are working hard but some people are working to to throw obstacles on our path to make sure that this transition does not go smoothly. My view is that some may be working for candidates I consider weak like Atiku.”

The former minister of aviation added that the recent policies introduced by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, were questionable.

“I find questionable the policies of the governor of the Central Bank. I don’t question the policy itself but the timing. People are suffering; people are going through hell; they can’t achieve anything. But this is what they are going to do.”

But responding, one of the spokespersons for Atiku campaign, Charles Aniagwu, said the APC was blackmailing and attacking President Muhammadu Buhari because he promised to deliver credible elections in 2023.

He said, “All this blackmail by the APC it’s because the president is determined to leave behind a very credible election. And for us in the PDP,we support the attempt by the president to leave behind a very credible election.

“Why are they crying more than the bereaved. The opposition should be the one to cry. They are the ones attacking the president.”