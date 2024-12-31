Some NNPP bigwigs are asking Gov Yusuf to stand alone – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has said some people within the party are eyeing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s seat and want him to make mistakes so they could achieve their goal.

Kwankwaso stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa service, while reacting to those instigating his separation with Governor Yusuf.

He dismissed allegations of interfering in the affairs of the current administration, insisting that he was only offering advice to the governor when consulted.

“What people fail to understand is that Kwankwasiyya is a movement and not a political party. It is people who agreed to repose trust in us. Therefore, if a governor or a lawmaker we ‘anointed’ fails to meet our expectations, people will not only fault the individual for lacking in capacity but also the movement.”

He added that those calling for the governor to “Stand on his feet” have a covert agenda, which they thought they would achieve by instigating their separation.

“Some think that standing on his (Yusuf’s) feet is tantamount to leaving Kwankwasiyya. There are probably those aspiring to be governors among them.

“They are there waiting for him to make mistakes so that they would use that against us to achieve their goals. Therefore, I want to thank the governor for daring them.”