Some kidnappings in FCT stage-managed – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said some kidnappings in the territory are stage-managed.

He spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, shortly after a closed-door meeting with Senators at the National Assembly.

The Senate summoned him to intimate them on the arrangements to nip in the bud the deteriorating security situation in the FCT.

Wike said it was impossible to put a total stop to crime and criminalities within any society, but assured that he would work with the security agencies, for improved security and infrastructure in the FCT.

He said, “The kidnappings you hear, sometimes, are stage-managed by people. There are some internal arrangements. Take for example, you have a housekeeper in the house, you have a driver who will plot to kidnap the child of their master. In that case, what do you want us to do?

“All we can do is to see how the person that has been kidnapped is released. But to stop it will be difficult because it’s an in-house arrangement, where a driver that is involved in bringing a child from school will mastermind the kidnapping.

” I am glad they (senators) are all happy with what we have done, what we are going to be doing and they provided some suggestions on the way forwards. What is important is what the FCT residents should expect now; improved security, more infrastructure. You can see what is going on in the FCT. It has been turned I to a construction site.”