Some Judges Tarnishing Image of Judiciary – CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, says some judges are giving the judiciary a bad name.

Controversial ruling from courts of coordinate jurisdiction has sparked controversy at different times.

Of recent, Kano, Rivers, where there are battles among key political actors have witnessed this development.

Speaking at a public discourse on ‘Ethics, Morality And The Law’, Kekere-Ekun said despite this challenge, the country’s judiciary is blessed with upright and courageous judges.

She maintained that Nigeria was endowed with very hardworking and knowledgeable judges, warning however, that judges should remember that as individuals, they are accountable to themselves and to God.

The CJN said the perspective of the ordinary citizen, who observed and assessed the extent to which ethics, morality and the law co-existed harmoniously in the society must be taken into consideration.

According to her, the foundations of justice were influenced by the Abrahamic faith prevalent in the society, adding that both Islam and Christianity preach morality uprightness, and righteousness.

She said: “The role of the legal practitioner within this framework, merits a particular attention. The lawyer, often seen as both antagonist and protagonist in the pursuit of justice, must navigate a terrain where law, ethics, and morality intersect.

“This dual role requires balancing the scriptures and the law with ethical constitutions, often containing moral and legal questions that may seem at odds. As a minister in the temple of justice, the lawyer’s commitment to justice involves upholding legal standards, while advancing principles that follow society’s ethical expectations.

“The degree to which this alignment is achieved influences public trust in the judiciary and the law, affirming that our legal system should not only administer justice but also resonate with the community’s moral convictions.

“I will say we take notes of everything that has been said. As the Honourable Attorney General pointed out, and this happens in every sector of our society, it is unfortunate that by and large our judges are knowledgeable, upright, courageous, and hardworking but few ones are giving us a bad name.”

The event was organised by the Movement for Islamic Culture and Awareness (MICA) to mark its 30th anniversary and the elevation of Justice Habeeb Adewale Abiru to the Supreme Court.