Soludo threatens pay cut for workers observing sit-at-home

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has threatened to cut salaries of workers who are absent from work on sit-at-home days in the state.

He spoke on the issue while addressing Anambra State workforce at May Day celebration held at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka on Monday.

According to him, Monday’s sit-at-home has become an excuse for workers to stop coming to work on Mondays, noting that it cannot continue.

Recently, Soludo had increased workers’ salaries by 10 per cent.