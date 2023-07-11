Soludo offers scholarship to UMTE highest scorer

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has offered scholarship to Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, candidate with the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations…

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has offered scholarship to Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, candidate with the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

In a statement issued by his chief Press secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo said he has congratulated her for doing the state proud with her exceptional performance.

“In further celebration of Miss Umeh’s feat, Governor Soludo has announced a well-deserved scholarship for her to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra State.

The scholarship will not only serve as a token of the state government’s appreciation for her hard work but also provide her with the opportunity to pursue her dreams and contribute to the development of the state in the future,” it stated.

Soludo also encouraged other young Ndi Anambra students within the State and across the nation to take inspiration from Umeh’s outstanding performance and take advantage of the improved conducive learning environment in the State to strive for excellence.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...