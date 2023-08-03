Soludo commissions centre to train youths on technology, entrepreneurship

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has commissioned the take-off centre of the Solution Innovation District (SID) in Awka, the state capital. According to…

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms Chinwe Okoli, the centre will help train youths in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

She said the district provides access to high-speed internet, steady power supply, conducive and serene environment for innovators, creators, the digital tribe to thrive.

Speaking, Governor Soludo congratulated the 20,000 Anambra youths who had participated in the initial training programme of the Solution Innovation District, ‘LevelUp Anambra’ for acquiring various digital skills online.

He thanked Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation for partnering with the State government to make the program a reality, revealing that the current Government House will become the permanent site of the Solution Innovation District once he moves into the new government house currently under construction.

He added that SID is a sign of the state government’s commitment to developing Anambra youths.

“The world may be going east or west, but Nigeria must go through necessary disruptive changes. The removal of subsidy and floating of exchange rate are just some of these changes. It is quite auspicious that we are opening this district at this critical time,” he said.

“Our greatest resource is our human capital, and we want to mine it to its infinite elasticity. Only those who can see tomorrow. Only those who plan and work towards it, can control the future. I ask our youths to look up to opportunities in these ongoing disruptive changes.

“We want the youths and children of ‘ndi’ Anambra to be prepared for this future- invention, innovation, and technology,” Soludo said.

He however noted that the 0.01 criminals that cause nuisance in their society cannot define them , adsung that they are completely insignificant.

Earlier, Ms Okoli commended the Governor for his commitment in actualizing the vision which she explained is quite timely.

“Solution innovation District is a platform for you to innovate, create, ideate, invent and to give your talents the wings to fly. Yes, many of you here are bundle of talents. You can create wonderful solutions and guess what? Now is the time with S.I.D. SID is a place where you Think outside the box, think even without a box, Think big and Explore your immense potentials.

Meanwhile, best beneficiaries of the “Level Up Anambra” digital training were presented with laptops.

