Soludo cancels monarch election in Anambra community

Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo has ordered the cancellation of the purported election for the traditional ruler of the Oba Community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

He also directed the state police command to arrest anyone parading himself as the traditional ruler of the community.

According to the governor, no election was conducted in the community for the election of a new Igwe of Oba, stressing that any actions taken by the community in this regard were illegal and criminal.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Affairs, Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, who spoke on behalf of the governor, stated that there is a pending court matter concerning the election of a new traditional ruler for the town.

Soludo said that until the matter is resolved, the Oba community has no monarch.