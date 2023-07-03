Soludo alerts on plot to thwart fight against insecurity in Anambra

Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has raised an alarm over a plot to undermine his administration’s fight against insecurity in the state. He…

Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has raised an alarm over a plot to undermine his administration’s fight against insecurity in the state.

He accused the opposition camp of going about describing the superlative achievements of the Joint Task Force on Security JTF in the state as a ploy to deal with the Igbo sons through the killings of the unknown gunmen.

The governor in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime on Monday stated that his administration was going the extra mile to create a livable prosperous and healthy smart city Homeland.

According to the statement, some fifth columnists are busy carrying out a campaign of calumny against the Anambra state government and fight against insecurity.

The statement read, “They have appointed themselves as town-criers of not good tidings, but of horror stories and pull-down-Anambra narratives just to make the government look bad. What a criminal indulgence!

“The relative security in the state is not a mere coincidence, but rather the result of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Soludo-led government to continue to secure lives and protect property.

“So, instead of a campaign of calumny and pull-it-down syndrome by critics who never see anything good in their state, Anambra State government under the visionary leadership of Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, deserves commendation for its unwavering dedication to ensuring the security of lives and property within its jurisdiction.”

The government has made substantial investments in law enforcement agencies, equipped them with modern technology, and provided adequate incentives to enhance their effectiveness.

“We must refrain from indulging in the temptation to badmouth our own state or spread exaggerated stories of insecurity. While it is natural to discuss and address any security issues that may arise, let conversations be constructive and tend towards improvement.

“We must discuss our security situation with caution and accuracy, avoiding the trap of sensationalism in social media platforms that could unjustly scare away visitors and investors. As it is a universally acknowledged fact that no society is ever totally free from insecurity, the Anambra State government will continue to do all things possible to strengthen the state’s security architecture. And with Ndi Anambra providing their goodwill and support, fostering a healthy environment of positivity, the state will surely flourish under the protective wings of a proactive government led by Governor Soludo.

“By so doing, we will attract the much-need development investments that will ultimately help in making Anambra a secure, livable, progressive and prosperous state we can all be proud of.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...