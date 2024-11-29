Solomon Lar’s widow vows to uphold late husband’s last word

Wife of the first civilian governor of Plateau State, Prof. Mary Lar has vowed to uphold the last words of the late husband at all times.

Prof. Lar, who spoke about the life and times of her late husband in Jos on Thursday said the elder statesman on his dying bed told her to make peace, love and unity in Plateau and Nigeria a priority at all times.

She spoke at the opening of a 2-day conference on Conflict Resolution and Peace Building, organised by Solomon and Mary Lar Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Political science and Centre for Conflict Management and Peace Studies of the University of Jos.

She said her husband kept telling her to spread the message of peace, love, and unity to their community and beyond before he finally breathed his last, and so she has instilled values of peace, love, and unity in order to pursue and deepen a harmonious society.

“Following Solomon’s passing, I felt compelled to honour his last words by establishing a foundation dedicated to promoting these values, which reflects on the significance of respecting the wisdom of elders and the importance of community support.

In his remarks, Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Architect Samuel Jatau, said Chief Solomon Lar is remembered as a good man who left a lasting legacy in Plateau State and Nigeria at large, and many people are till date identifying with him and his deeds.

Mutfwang urged Plateau people to unite and develop their strength and unity in order to make progress as a people.

The governor then pledged the support of N10 million to support the activities of the foundation.