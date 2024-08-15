Soldiers nab bandits disguised in kaftan to buy drugs

Soldiers have arrested two suspected bandits who disguised in kaftan to buy drugs and foodstuffs at SCC village market in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.…

A resident of neighbouring Azzara vililage, Yakubu Moses, said, “This morning (Wednesday), which is the SCC village market day, soldiers came in their Hilux van and arrested two suspected bandits who wore kaftan.”

A community leader who confirmed the arrest said the bandits were arrested after one of their informants was arrested last week at the Kagarko market.

He said, “It’s difficult for you to see them coming to town or market to buy things as they always send their informants. Unfortunately, one of their informants was arrested last week, which I believe made the bandits disguised and decide to come to the market themselves to buy things.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached for comment on the arrest.