✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Soldiers nab bandits disguised in kaftan to buy drugs

Soldiers have arrested two suspected bandits who disguised in kaftan to buy drugs and foodstuffs at SCC village market in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.…

    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Soldiers have arrested two suspected bandits who disguised in kaftan to buy drugs and foodstuffs at SCC village market in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident of neighbouring Azzara vililage, Yakubu Moses, said, “This morning (Wednesday), which is the SCC village market day, soldiers came in their Hilux van and arrested two suspected bandits who wore kaftan.”

A community leader who confirmed the arrest said the bandits were arrested after one of their informants was arrested last week at the Kagarko market.

He said, “It’s difficult for you to see them coming to town or market to buy things as they always send their informants. Unfortunately, one of their informants was arrested last week, which I believe made the bandits disguised and decide to come to the market themselves to buy things.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached for comment on the arrest.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories