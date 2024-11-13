Soldiers nab 12 kidnappers, recover 14 motorcycles in Taraba

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have successfully apprehended 12 suspected kidnappers and recovered 14 motorcycles, in a recent operations in Taraba State.

According to an Army statement, the troops demonstrated resilience and swift response to ensure public safety during the operation, adding that also recovered were locally fabricated pistol, and two bags of Indian hemp.

A statement from the sector said, “Following a distress call from residents of Chachanji village regarding the abduction of two individuals by a group of about 10 armed men on motorcycles on 7 November 2024, troops launched a rapid response operation aimed at rescuing the victims and intercepting the kidnappers.

“Upon making contact with the armed group, the superior firepower of the troops forced the kidnappers to retreat deep into the bush, abandoning their locally fabricated pistol and two bags of Indian hemp.

“The troops’ thorough search of the area prevented further criminal activity and disrupted the kidnappers’ operations.” The statement said.

Also following credible intelligence, on 9 November, troops arrested 12 suspects and seized 14 motorcycles at a local drinking joint in Mbhakyir village near Agu Centre.

“During an intensive investigation, the arrested suspects admitted their involvement in the kidnapping operation and identified their leader as Verior John Gata, a notorious terrorist on the wanted list of security agencies for orchestrating criminal activities in parts of Southern Taraba and Benue states.

“The suspects further revealed that Verior was with them at Agu Centre on 5 November 2024 before the killing of two locals and the abduction of two individuals on 6 and 7 November, respectively, in the Chachanji area.

“They added that Verior held a grudge against the locals in Chachanji and sought to close down the market by instilling fear and terror in buyers and sellers alike.” The statement said.