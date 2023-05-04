Soldiers kill terrorists’ leader, 13 others in gun duel

No fewer than 14 terrorists including their kingpin terrorising some villages in the North West have been neutralized by the troops of the Nigerian military…

The combined troops of both the land and air components of the operation, who were combing forests in some villages in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killed the terrorists during a gun duel.

Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja at a briefing, explained that the troops had sustained offensive operation on terrorists’ enclaves and camps.

Danmadami told newsmen that the troops also arrested at least six informants giving the enemies information on how to carry out attacks on innocent residents of some villages.

He added that the troops who were in search operation arrested a suspected ammunition dealer at Kachia town in Kachia Local Government Area and two suspected bandits drug peddlers at Wazata village in Birni Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Between 21 to 25 April 2023, troops carried out fighting patrol to villages in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Bungudu, Zurmi and Maradum Local Government Areas of Zamfara State as well as Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State and made contact with terrorists at these various locations.

“Following a fierce fire fight, troops neutralized 14 terrorists including a notorious terrorists’ kingpin, troops also arrested 30 terrorists’ informants and rescued 4 kidnapped victims,” the senior military officer said.

He listed items recovered as: 5 AK-47 rifles, 1 dane gun, 6 AK-47 rifles magazines loaded with 25 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 6 AGL bombs, 3 cutlasses, 1 boafeng radio, 5 mobile phones, 20 motorcycles, 24 cows, 8 donkeys, 180 sheep, 102 goats, 2 solar panels and the sum of N6,900.00.

Danmadami said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were notorious suppliers of ammunition and hard drugs to terrorists.

The troops also recovered 15 rounds of 7.62mm special, 8 mobile phones, 105 wraps of substances suspected to be cannabis, 1,032 tablets of tramadol and the sum of N82,800.00 only.

He added, “Similarly, on 23 April 2023, troops intercepted 3 terrorist logistics suppliers with 1 vehicle, and 1 canter truck loaded with 87 bags of rice at Gusami and Mada villages in Birin Magaji and Gusau Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the bags of rice belong to a terrorist kingpin on the watch list of security agents. In another development, troops responded to information on bandits attack at Kalehi village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Troops responded swiftly and pursued the terrorist to Galadamai village close to a forest. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 3 terrorists and recovered 1 AK47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 10 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 8 motorcycles, 151 rustled sheep, 28 camels and 57 cutlasses.

“Equally, on 28 April and 1 May 2023, troops raided terrorist hideout as well as a suspected gunrunners hideout at Dan-Kampani village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State and Wukari town in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“During these operations, troops neutralized 7 terrorists, arrested 24 terrorists and 2 suspected gunrunners. Troops equally recovered 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 GPMG, 1 dane gun, 1 LMG , 3 fabricated pistol, 1 baretta pistol, 1 locally made revolver pistol, 1 double barrel gun, 8 AK47 magazines, 1 PKT magazines, 64 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 10 motorcycles.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops in the North West zone recovered 19 AK47 rifles, 1 LMG, 2 dane gun, 3 GPMG, 3 fabricated pistol, 1 baretta pistol, 1 locally made revolver pistol, 1 double barrel gun, 8 AK47 magazines, 1 PKT magazines, 64 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 6 AGL bombs, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, 60 cutlasses, 1 boafeng radio, 2 solar panel, 13 mobile phones, 38 motorcycles, 87 bags of rice, 24 cows, 8 donkeys, 28 camels, 102 goats, 231 sheep, 105 wrapped cannabis, 1,035 tablets of tramadol and the sum of N89,000.00 only.

“Troops also neutralized 25 terrorists, arrested 30 terrorists’ informants, 6 terrorists logistics suppliers, 2 gunrunners and rescued 4 kidnapped victims. All recovered items, arrested suspects were handed over to the relevant authority for further action, while the rescued kidnapped civilians were given medical attention and handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“Also, the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted series of air interdiction operations at terrorist hideout within Katsina and Zamfara States that inflicted casualties on the terrorists. On 24 and 26 April 2023, a well planned and coordinated air operation was carried out at an identified notorious and wanted terrorists enclaves, within Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and camps within Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The locations were seen to be active with terrorists and thereby bombarded and following the airstrikes, feedback revealed that several terrorists were eliminated.”