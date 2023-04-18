A police sergeant, identified as Ahmed Ali, has been shot dead by some soldiers in Benisheikh town, Borno State after his team intercepted a military…

A police sergeant, identified as Ahmed Ali, has been shot dead by some soldiers in Benisheikh town, Borno State after his team intercepted a military man in a vehicle conveying Indian hemp.

Locals and security sources told Daily Trust that the incident happened at the town’s entry checkpoint around 10 am on Monday.

A security source told our correspondent that the soldier, driving in an ash-coloured Acura sport utility vehicle with the registration number FKJ 761 AR, beat a security checkpoint and refused to stop despite a warning from the police.

“His refusal to stop prompted the crack police team to shoot at his tyre, which forced him to stop; but in an effort to drive the vehicle to Benisheikh police station, Sgt Ali was shot dead by the soldiers.

“The soldier carrying the Indian hemp, identified as Sgt U. Joseph, along with his other colleagues, tried to stop the Crack Squad from confiscating the vehicle, which led to the shooting and Sgt Ali who was reversing with the vehicle got killed by the bullet,” one of the security sources revealed.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect is currently under the custody of the military, while the vehicle is parked at the Benisheikh police station.

A source from the military described the shooting as a mistake as a soldier named Ibrahim Waberi fired at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it from being moved by the deceased.

“His shot mistakenly hit the deceased but the accused soldier is in custody for investigation,” he said.

An attempt by Daily Trust to speak to the police failed as the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Kamilu Shatambaya, was on leave, and his deputy couldn’t be reached for comments.