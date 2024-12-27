Soldiers gun down Terrorist imposing levies on Zamfara residents

Troops of 1 Brigade in Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralised several terrorists, including a notorious kingpin known as Alhaji Ma’oli.

The operation took place in Mai Sheka village, near Kunchin Kalgo town, which is one of the local communities that had suffered under Ma’oli’s reign of terror. Ma’oli is renowned for always imposing illegal levies on residents of Unguwan Rogo, Mai Sheka, Magazawa, and other surrounding areas of Bilbis in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.

The neutralisation of Ma’oli has brought relief and excitement to locals in Bilbis general area.

In a statement, Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, said the operation which led to the killing of the terrorist was initiated in response to intelligence report of terrorists on motorcycles operating in Bilbis axis of Bilbis District, Tsafe LGA in Zamfara State.

“Swift response by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma not only thwarted the terrorists’ plan to attack the locals but also reinforced the commitment to securing the area from further acts of violence.”

“Operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its mandate to pursue and neutralise all remaining terrorists and their collaborators across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operation. The Joint Task Force will also continue to work diligently alongside local communities towards achieving lasting peace and security in Zamfara State and beyond.”