Soldiers arrest suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Southern Kaduna

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN and Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A arrested three suspected kidnappers during a rescue operation in Boro forest in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops also recovered N521,000 from the suspects, alleged to be proceeds from ransoms they had collected.

Parading the suspects, at the headquarters of the command in Jos, the spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Samson Zakom, said the intelligence base operation was to rescue the abducted persons at Boto forest in Zangon Kataf LGA.

He said, “During the operation, troops made contact with the criminals in the forest and subdued them with superior firepower, forcing the criminals to abandon their victims and flee. Consequently, troops rescued five victims, Mr Abdullahi Saleh (38), Master Blessed Haruna (17), Mrs Mary Nuhu (32), Mrs Charity Nuhu (35) and Mr Abubakar Wakili (25).

“The troops pursued and arrested three suspected kidnappers identified as Abubakar Shehu (30), Mohammed Sani (20) and Adamu Mohammed (25). Further exploitation of the area led to the recovery of one fabricated revolver rifle, nine rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), two mobile phones, two machetes, 32 rustled cows and cash sum of N521,000.00 suspected to be proceeds from ransom collected.

“Troops debriefed the rescued victims and reunited them with their families, while one of the victims who sustained machete cut injuries was evacuated to the hospital for treatment.’’

In a related development, the spokesperson of the operation said on March 3, 2025, troops on Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A conducted sting operations based on credible intelligence on the movement of arms and ammunition by criminal elements.

Major Zhakom revealed that during the operation, troops intercepted a blue coloured OPEL VECTRA Saloon car at Mallagun checkpoint in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State.

He said, “Upon searching the vehicle, troops discovered one fabricated revolver rifle concealed in a black bag belonging to one of the passengers identified as Mr Anthony Elisha from Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

“During preliminary questioning of the suspect, he confirmed ownership of the bag containing the weapon and claimed to have been sent by civil police personnel to deliver the weapon to another criminal at Rami Kura in Lere LGA of Kaduna State.

“The suspect is in custody providing information on his cohorts to aid troops in carrying out follow-up operations to apprehend the civil police personnel and other members of the criminal syndicate.’’