Soldiers arrest 4 with Yobe agric empowerment tools

Soldiers have arrested four people in possession of agricultural empowerment implements distributed by the Yobe State Government.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), who disclosed this to newsmen, said the suspects were arrested with 30 planters, four threshers, five water pumps and eight solar panels.

He said the suspects claimed that they bought the items at affordable prices but had no letter of authority covering the items.

He gave the names of the suspects as Abdulmumini Lawan (39), Malam Ahmed Abubakar (54), Malam Isah Ibrahim and Malam Auwal Sule (47).

He added that the suspects and the items had been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). It would be recalled that Governor Mai Mala Buni recently distributed N14bn worth of agricultural implements across the state in an effort to boost food security.