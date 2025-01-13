Soldiers are special, says Gov Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has described members of the Armed Forces as very special group of people dedicated to a difficult type of service.

Governor Diri stated this on Sunday at a thanksgiving service to mark the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.

He emphasised that soldiers were special to the country and the state because they continue to pay the supreme price for other citizens to live.

The governor, in a release by Daniel Alabrah, his Chief Press Secretary, admonished Bayelsans to always honour and celebrate the sacrifices of the armed forces and the retired service men.

His words: “Today, we are gathered to appreciate God for the lives of some very special group of people, a people that dedicated their lives even to death. They are very special to us as a country and as a state. So we need to honour and celebrate them.

“While we are thanking God for the families of the departed soldiers, we are also celebrating those that are living.”

Governor Diri equally stated that for sustenance of the country’s democracy, politicians who violate electoral rules whenever the outcome does not tally with their interest must turn a new leaf.

The governor advised such politicians to be mature enough to accept electoral defeat for civil governance to be respected and sustained.

Following recent skirmishes between rival cult groups at Igbogene, a community on the outskirts of the state capital, the Bayelsa helmsman directed that security be beefed up in the alert, particularly around the newly opened Bayelsa Transport Terminal.

He warned youth groups trying to extort passengers and commercial transporters at the terminal to steer clear of the facility.

In a sermon titled: “The Power of Unity,” Chaplain of the King of Glory Chapel, Pastor David Yalah, said there was a price to pay for unity.

According to the chaplain, if there was no one to pay a price, everyone else suffers, and that any delay in having unity makes the price greater.

The remembrance thanksgiving was attended by the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Bubou, who represented the Speaker, and other state legislators as well as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Ayah, who represented the state Chief Judge.

Others were the immediate past deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, his deputy, Irorodamie Komonibo, the Head of Service, Mrs. Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema and other top government functionaries.