Soldier stabs tricyclist to death in Jos

A soldier attached to 3 division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba Barracks, Jos, has reportedly stabbed a tricycle rider, Abdullahi Muhammad, who was also a herder, to death.

The Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, told journalists in Jos that the soldier killed Muhammad, a 26-year-old, at Gebu-Bassa, close to a gate of the barracks

He condemned the killing and called on leadership of the division to ensure justice for the deceased.

The spokesman of the 3 division, LT Col Aliyu Danja, confirmed the incident.

According to the GAFDAN chairman, the incident occurred around 7:pm when the deceased stop to buy something close to the gate of the barrack.

He said “After the deceased bought what he intended to buy, he entered his tricycle, and while reversing, he mistakenly stepped on the soldier’s leg. Realising what had happened, he got out of the tricycle and apologised, but despite this, the soldier, who was in mufti, slapped him, and an altercation ensued.

“Before long, the soldier pulled out his jackknife and stabbed the deceased in the chest. After being taken to the clinic in the barracks, he was confirmed dead. The soldier was immediately arrested by his colleagues, who initially thought he was a civilian but later discovered he was a soldier,” the chairman said.

The father of the deceased, Alh. Muhammad called on the leadership of the Nigerian army to ensure justice for his child.

Giving further details on how the deceased was killed, the spokesman of the 3 division said, “The sad incident occurred following an altercation between the deceased and a soldier from one of our battalions. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident escalated, resulting in Mr Abdullahi sustaining injuries from a knife.

“Despite all efforts through our medical facilities, he succumbed to the injuries, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. In response to this tragic incident, Headquarters 3 Division has arrested the soldier involved and ordered an investigation to unravel the root cause of the incident. We understand the gravity of this matter and assure the general public that we are committed to transparency and accountability.

“Should the investigation find any wrongdoing on the part of the soldier, he will face disciplinary action in accordance with the extant laws governing the conduct of personnel within the armed forces. The Headquarters 3 Division remains resolute in our duty to uphold the law and ensure that justice is served. We encourage the public to remain calm as we carry out this investigation,” Lt. Col. Danja said.