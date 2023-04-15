Soldier stabs man during fight

A soldier in Ondo, Tope Kazeem, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing one Bunmi Omodele, following a misunderstanding. Kazeem, who is attached to the 32-Artillery…

A soldier in Ondo, Tope Kazeem, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing one Bunmi Omodele, following a misunderstanding.

Kazeem, who is attached to the 32-Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, in Akure, Ondo State, was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force state command headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, after the multiple stabs in the back and other parts of the victim’s body during a fight.

An eyewitness explained that the victim, Omodele, had a disagreement with Kazeem’s friend identified as Azeez Ayomide at Adilewa area, off Oyemekun Road, Akure, which led to the fight.

One of the witnesses, who does not want his name mentioned, revealed that the soldier joined hands with his friend to protect his friend from being beaten and stabbed by Omodele severally.

He explained that the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital where he was treated and admitted. The soldier was apprehended and dragged to the police station where he was detained.

Confirming the development, the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami-Omisanya, said the military officer is currently being investigated by the command’s detectives.