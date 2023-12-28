Soldier kills driver transporting humanitarian goods in Borno

A driver carrying humanitarian consignment to N’djamena, Chad, has been killed for allegedly refusing to give bribe to a soldier manning Gamboru road. The Secretary…

The Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Transport Workers(NURTW) Ahmed Musa, disclosed this during a press conference with the Secretary to the State Government in Maiduguri, on Thursday.

Musa said the driver had received clearance from the army headquarters, theatre command, northeast operation Hadin Kai.

“The soldier at a checkpoint asked him to give him money, but he explained that it’s humanitarian goods that have been cleared by their theatre commander, and issued the clearance papers.

“Instead, the soldier threw the papers away and descended on the driver and his boy, he brutally beat them with the butt of his rifle until he became unconscious, and was later confirmed dead.

“That’s how we’ve been losing our members to soldiers’ brutality on Gambarou road, that’s why we decided to block the road until action is being taken,” he said.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 7 Division, Maiduguri, Lt Colonel Ajemusu Y Jingina, confirmed receiving a complaint on the killing of the truck driver.

“The 7 Division Nigerian Army has received a complaint from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Borno State Chapter on the alleged killing of their member, a truck driver by the name, Mr Mohammed Bello.

“The alleged incident occurred on December 26, 2023 along Dikwa-Gamboru Road at a checkpoint where soldiers are deployed for their routine duties. On receiving a complaint of the unfortunate incident, the Division swiftly swung into action and commenced investigation.

“Furthermore, engagement has been established with NURTW towards a peaceful resolution to the incident. The Division has assured both the family of the deceased and the NURTW of its commitment towards ensuring that justice is served to the family and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

“In the Division’s effort towards ensuring that the family of the victim gets justice, the soldier in question has been arrested, and an investigation has commenced. It’s also worthy to mention that the Division does not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct from any personnel as we operate within the ambit of the law.

“The Division wishes to once again reassure the members of the general public that we will remain resolute and professional in the joint effort to tackle insecurity in Borno State,” he said in a statement.