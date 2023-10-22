✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Soldier crushed to death at Kwara checkpoint

A yet-to-be identified soldier and a sugarcane vendor have been crushed to death in Kwara State. The incident, it was gathered, happened at one of…

Kwara
Map of Kwara State
    By Mumini Abdulkareem

A yet-to-be identified soldier and a sugarcane vendor have been crushed to death in Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered, happened at one of the checkpoints along Bode Saadu/Jebba expressway in Moro local government area of the state.

According to a resident who simply identified herself as Iya Khadija, the vehicle suddenly veered off the road and crushed the victims in the process.

She said the vehicle had been towed to a police station in the community, adding that the corpses had since been evacuated.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ade Ogidan, confirmed the situation day during a telephone chat with our correspondent.

According to him, “It was a lone accident involving a DAF truck which lost control and hit the victims. They were all males but two of them died while the other two didn’t sustain any injury,” he said.

Ogidan cautioned motorists and transporters to avoid actions that could lead to distraction while driving and ensure their vehicles are in good condition always.

