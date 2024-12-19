Sokoto-Zaria dualisation will boost trans-border trades – Minister

The Minister of State for works Barrister Goronyo has expressed satisfaction with the progress so far made on the ongoing construction and dualization of the Sokoto-Funtua-Zaria Federal road.

The project was initiated by the Ministry of Work under the renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The road was being carried out using rigid pavement technology which, the Minister said, could last over a hundred years.

Inspecting the project on Wednesday, the minister said “I am happy with the progress so far made.

“This road when completed will boast socio-economic activities in the Northwest subregion.

“It will also increase the volume of our trans-border trades because it links the region with the neighbouring Niger Republic and other countries,” he said

Barrister Goronyo, however, commended the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi for initiating this technology which he says is a new innovation into the construction industry in the country.

Similarly, the minister inspected the renovation works on the 139 kilometers section of Gusau-Talatan Mafara-Sokoto border road, which is being carried out by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

It would be recalled that the minister had announced the plan of the federal government to sanction road users damaging our highways.

According to him, the government spends huge amounts of money on road rehabilitation and maintenance every year but they are being damaged by heavy trucks.

“We will not allow some unscrupulous vehicles owners to be destroying our roads deliberately,” he said

He, however, warned vehicles owners and persons causing road obstructions to desist or face wrath of the law.

The minister noted that they would soon launch operation “Safeguard Our Roads Initiative to monitor our roads.