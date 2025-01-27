✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sokoto to commence payment of minimum wage this month

Governor Ahmed Aliyu

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has approved the commencement of the payment of N70,000  new minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

A government statement said civil servants will get the new minimum wage starting with their January salaries.

The statement signed by Mr. Abubakar Bawa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said the payment will cover the state civil servants and local government staff across the state.

The payment of the new national minimum wage, the state government said was  in fulfilment of an earlier promise made by the governor to workers in the state.

Gov. Aliyu, therefore, urged the civil servants to reciprocate the good gesture by being alive to their responsibilities.

“With the commencement of the payment of this new national minimum wage, we expect a renewed commitment, hard work, punctuality and above all, seriousness from our civil servants,” he said.

The governor also vowed to sustain the prompt payment of salaries between the 19th and the  22nd day of every month, saying that his administration will remain workers-friendly.

