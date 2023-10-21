Sokoto sponsors 15 students in China

The Sokoto State Government has sponsored 15 indigenous students to study in China. This was disclosed by the Chairman Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Abdulkadir…

This was disclosed by the Chairman Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Abdulkadir Dan’iya, in an interview with newsmen in his office on Friday.

He explained that the students would study engineering courses.

According to him, they would be leaving the country in the first or second week of November.

“They are currently undergoing a kind of orientation which is necessary for their stay in a foreign land,” he said.

“The state government has already released funds for their tuition and upkeep.”

Dan’iya added that more students would be sponsored abroad to study courses that are relevant to the people.

He, however, advised the students to work hard to justify the investment made on them by the state government.

