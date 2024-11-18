SOKOTO: SEN. WAMAKKO’S 9 YEARS OF POOR REPRESENTATION IN THE SENATE 

Sokoto is known for leadership and where religious knowledge is deep-rooted. So, leaders from the Caliphate are well respected and honour by people from other parts of the country. The reason is clear, Sokoto is the seat of Caliphate that produced great leaders and Islamic scholars of high repute.

So, nobody expects less when it comes to leadership in the state, but if you are a keen observer and follower of activities in Nigeria, you would wonder if the Sokoto they are talking about today, have any link with the activities of the great leaders and scholars that were in charge of Sokoto of years back. Certainly, not, because the kind of leadership is not the same, today it political leadership and followers of Nigerian politics know that, the present day politics can’t provide the kind of leadership the Sokoto of the past provided.

Analysts questioned the negative trend ascribed to Sokoto state. They asked several questions including but not limited to how can the great Sokoto state be rated among the educationally backward states in Nigeria? Why should Sokoto be rated among the poorest state in Nigeria? They are worried that it is not acceptable to count Sokoto state among states with negative statistics on child and maternal health; malnutrition should not be an issue in Sokoto. In fact Sokoto should not be among the state that should be faced with insecurity challenges.

But all these and more are prevalent challenges in Sokoto state and this call to question the kind of leadership the political class in the state are providing. For those who are concern about the happenings in the state, are begining to doubt all the positive publicities some top politicians in the state are enjoying for years.

One politician in the state that fortune has smiled on since the inception of this political dispensation in 1999 is Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, he has been around for so many years, from the grassroots to the mainstream politics of the state Wamakko has been at the forefront of leadership in the state. He was deputy governor for 7 years, governor for eight years and now Senator for nine years.

Wamakko enjoyed positive publications as a governor and had some landmark achievements ascribed to his name. He was seen as one of the performing governor in the state. Even though critics and analysts had contrary opinions. They said in terms of impact and cost analysis of some of his projects and or their lifespan/durability, Wamakko’s tenure is more of a disservice to the people of Sokoto than a blessing.

To buttress their argument, the critics and analysts, drew the attention of people of Sokoto to compare what his predecessor Sen. Ibrahim Lamido has done in terms of quality, durability and relevance to the general wellbeing of Sokoto people andthe plethora of substandard projects Wamakko littered Sokoto with.

They further argued that to assess the quality and sincerity of Wamakko as a leader, his nine years as a senator should be critically scrutinized and the result of the findings be made public for all to judge. According to the analysts, As a Senator, they said, he has held privileged committees that should be beneficial to the entire Sokoto, but no soul aside members of his inner circle that has benefitted from his senatorship seat.

They explained that the years of neglect of local governments like Gudu, Tangaza, Binji, Silame is the obvious reason why there has been high level of insecurity in the area for over 8 years unnoticed by the Nigeria government.

Sokoto North senatorial district comprises of Sokoto North and Sokoto South, Wamakko, Kware, Binji, Silame, Gudu and Tangaza, you go round these local government areas and point to one particular thing the senator has done for members of the senatorial district.

Yes the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto is facing serious security threat in the last seven years, and this has affected socioeconomic activities, which has increased the level of poverty in the region. However, for the last 17 months, things have began to change for better. Purposeful leadership and deliberate actions to change the fact of things can be witnessed.

In an unprecedented move and boldness to confront the deep rooted challenges of poor quality of education, Sen. Lamido has sponsored about 50 youth from the zone to study in various fields of human endeavours in India. This is in addition to many interventions in the education sub-sector from the senator, who out concern to the education of youth, declared war against poor education in the region.

This is not happening in any of the senator districts of Sokoto including Sokoto central where Sen. Wamakko spent 9 years representing his constituents in the Red Chamber. It has never happened, it is not happening and I am not sure if there is any plan to do anything like this by the two other senators for the teeming youth in their respective zones. All the eight local government areas of the senatorial district need education intervention including the two metropolitan, but nothing close to this has ever happened. Why won’t Sokoto be rated as educationally backward state when leaders don’t see the need to invest in education of the teeming you?

Due to the security challenges, Sokoto state is faced with a lot of humanitarian challenges as a result of banditry attacks. And Sen. Lamido has responded well to these challenges. He did not stopped at distribution of relief materials and visitation of victims of banditry attacks, rather engaged in a very robust package of intervention where over a hundred of widows were empowered with N250,000 each to engage in micro and small businesses so as to become self-reliant.

This is done, to facilitate the resuscitation of the economic activities of eastern senatorial district that has suffered from bandits attacks and Sen. Lamido is doing all these from the point of knowledge, that no nation can survive insurrection if it’s people are economically incapacitated.

In the entire nine years of Sen. Wamakko, nobody can provide the record that he has done this kind of gesture. Nobody is talking about giving rice and clothing materials to widows and orphans. Nobody is talking of photoshoot with people who genuinely need humanitarian assistance, but leaders are taking pictures to further exploit people in need of assistance.

Sen. Lamido’s contributions in fighting insecurity in the eastern part of Sokoto if replicated by other senators in the state, nobody would be talking about the Lakurawa terrorists group in Sokoto. Sen. Lamido had from time to time assist communities’ efforts towards ending insecurity. In fact, with permission by the federal security agencies, Sen. Lamido funded the civilian JTF to support the mainstream security personnel in fighting the terrorists operating in the zone. This is in addition to many efforts that can’t be express in black and white due to their sensitive nature all in a bid to restore peace and normalcy in his region.

Such exemplary leadership is lacking in other parts of the state including in Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Gudu Tangaza Binji, Wamakko, Silame and Kware where Senator Wamakko is representing.

Needless to engage in lengthy write up, if Sen. Wamakko in his 9 years did 10% of what Sen. Lamido has done in 17 months in fight insecurity, the Lakurawa terrorists group wouldn’t have penetrated into Nigeria.

The security challenges in the eastern part of Sokoto is receiving the adequate attention of Sen. Lamido. Beside his contributions in fighting banditry, the senator he has equally provided many communities with good drinking water, relief materials and other supports to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with a view to making their better.

Signed:

Concern Sokoto State Progressive Mind.

Convener