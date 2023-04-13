Sokoto rerun: INEC yet to provide list of polling units where election will hold

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yetto decide on the number of polling units where Saturday’s supplementary election will hold. Daily Trust reports that…

Daily Trust reports that the three Senatorial and 11 House of Representatives elections were declared inconclusive in the state.

At the election stakeholders meeting convened by INEC on Wednesday, some chairmen of political parties wondered if the election would still hold as scheduled.

The chairman of Because Of Our Tomorrow Party (BOOT), Ibrahim Maikasu Goronyo noted that, “I am concerned about the preparation of INEC to conduct the election because we have only two days to the election and the commission is yet to decide on the number of the polling units where the election will take place.

“This election is going to take place across the 23 local government areas and the sensitive materials are not yet distributed and some of them may be transported to a very far places.

“I am also concern about the security arrangement because no election is more important than the life of a human being,” Goronyo who is also the Governorship candidate of the party during the last election said.

Corroborating this, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isa Sadiq Achida, noted that the parties ought to have been informed of the a polling units affected by the election as this would guide their preparation.

Achida also asked the Commission to clear the air on Yabo-Shagari and Gudu-Tangaza federal constituencies because there were rumours in town over those elections.

“Because as far as I know, INEC did not present Certificate of Return to any of the candidates that participated in the last National Assembly election in Sokoto state,” he said

Responding, the National Commissioner of the Commission, Major General Modibbo Alkali (rtd), said the commission was fully prepared to conduct the supplementary elections.

On the number of polling units for the rerun election, he said another team was coming from Abuja later witha comprehensive list of the polling units which he promised to share with the stakeholders.

On the security arrangement, he said the commission had been in contact with the security agencies in the state.

He cautioned politicians to fear God by shunning any act capable of disrupting the election.