Sokoto Rep, Umar Yusuf Yabo, provides feeder roads, schools, boreholes, others for constituency

Hon. Umar Yusuf Yabo, the lawmaker, representing Yabo-Shagari Federal constituency has provided 20 motorized boreholes, schools and feeder roads for some communities in his constituency.

The lawmaker who holds the traditional Title of Danmajen Yabo also provided them with solar street lights and renovated some Mosques in several areas.

Speaking during the inspection of some of the projects, he said they were part of his 2024 constituency projects, promising more projects to them in 2025.

“As their representative, I am always in contact with my people to know their problems. So all the projects executed were based on the needs of those communities.

“Some of them have no access to education before because of lack of classrooms, some lacked portable water and some lacked roads. But we have provided all these to them,” he said

The beneficial communities include, Daringuru, Lambara, Rinawa, Doruwa, Mandera, Bulan Yaki, Horo Mai jakkai, Dandin Mahe, Ginga, Tungal Degel, Binjin Muza, Gamagama, Lambo gel, Ruggando, Magacin Yaccira, among others.

Leaders of some of the communities, expressed happiness over the projects describing them as “life saving intervention”.