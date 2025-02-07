Sokoto rep donates N100m to constituents for Ramadan palliatives

House of Representatives member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Abdussamad Dasuki, has donated N100 million for Ramadan palliatives for members of his constituency.

Presenting the cheque on Friday in Sokoto to a 35-member Ramadan Palliatives Committee to procure and distribute the Ramadan palliatives to members of his constituency, Dasuki said this was timely because of the state of the economy and the upcoming Holy month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan starts soon and what we are doing today is to ensure that Muslim faithful in Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency are supported as they observe Ramadan, which is one of the Pillars of Islam.

SPONSOR AD

“The committee will decide the kind of Ramadan palliatives to give to the people,” Dasuki said.

Anambra lawmaker kidnapped on Christmas eve found dead

US Lawmaker initiates Third Term move for Trump

He said the Ramadan palliatives committee comprise Imams and some leaders in the constituency.

“Our plan is to ensure that these palliatives get to the people before Ramadan to provide succor to them during the Holy month of Ramadan,” Dasuki added.

The committee is chaired by Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Sanyinna, who is also the Chairman of Elders Committee in Tambuwal, while the Deputy Chairman is Hon. Adamu Haruna Kebbe, former Special Adviser to Gov Tambuwal on Special Duties, with Hon. Attahiru Danmadi, Senior Legislative Assistant to Rep. Dasuki, serving as the secretary of the committee.

The members of the committee which also comprises Imams included Hon Alhaji Haruna Kamaniya, PDP Chairman in Kebbe local government, and Hon Alhaji Ummaru Sarkin Noma, PDP Chairman in Tambuwal local government.

Rep Dasuki urged the people of Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency to embrace charity and be generous to others.

Describing the observance of Ramadan as one of the five Pillars of Islam, making it a fundamental aspect of the Muslim faith, Rep Dasuki said increased acts of kindness and generosity create a spirit of unity and compassion, both within the Muslim community and in the broader society.