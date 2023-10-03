Sokoto Probe panel recovers tractors, grants Tambuwal’s request to prepare for defence

The Sokoto State Commission of Inquiry has granted the request of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and nine others for additional days to prepare their…

The Sokoto State Commission of Inquiry has granted the request of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and nine others for additional days to prepare their defence.

Tambuwal is among the witnesses summoned by the Commission to explain their roles in the alleged sale and auctioning of government assets.

They were summoned in respect of matter affecting the state Ministry of Agriculture which was tagged “Memorandum 002”.

Other witnesses include, Sani Garba Shuni, Sa’idu Umar, Abdussamad Dasuki, Ali Inname, Aminu Aliyu Dodon Daji, Buhari Tambuwal, Umar Wali, Umar Bature, Maiakwai S Tudu and Aliyu Tureta among others.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, counsel to Tambuwal and nine others, Dr. Suleiman Usman, SAN applied for the extension of time to enable them to respond to the memorandum.

According to him, some of the witnesses were not served directly and thus need more time to respond.

In his ruling, the chairman of the commission, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, granted the request by given them two days to prepare and respond to the memo.

He adjourned the sitting till October, 5th for the formal adoption of the memorandum and commencement of hearing.

Pindiga, however, apologized to the author of the memo and current Commissioner of Agriculture in the state, Bello Muhammad Wamakko, who attended the sitting to testify on the matter.

Meanwhile, three of the witnesses have opted to return the tractors auctioned to them.

One of the witnesses said the tractor was given to him as a donation for sesame production in the state.

