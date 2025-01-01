Sokoto Police arrest over 575 suspects recovered in 2024

The Sokoto State Police Command says it arrested over 575 suspects for various offences and recovered several items in 2024.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, on Wednesday.

Shedding more light on the arrest, Rufa’i noted that 51 were armed robbery suspects, 51 kidnap suspects and nine were suspected rapists.

He added that 129 were culpable homicide suspects, 18 nabbed for attempted murder, 11 for causing grievous hurt and seven suspects for unnatural offence.

Six were arrested for terrorism, 90 for theft, five for house breaking, 39 for CBT, 11 for receiving stolen property, 61 for mischief and eight for unlawful possession of fire arms.

Rufa’i further disclosed that, 17 suspects were arrested for disturbance of public peace, seven for fire arms offence, 31 for offences against properties and 24 for offences against persons.

Some of the items recovered in the period under review include, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with six rounds of live ammunition; nine AK-47 rifles with three magazines and 341 rounds of live ammunition; and four locally made AK-47 rifles with two live ammunition.

Others include one locally-made pistol, one dane gun, three motor vehicles and tanker truck; 97 rustled cows, 29 sheep, one donkey and 27 victims rescued.

He noted that the police were committed to the safety and security of the people of the state while upholding the values of justice, fairness, and accountability.

Meanwhile, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, representing Sokoto-North, has donated 10 patrol vehicles to the Command.

Senator Wamakko commended the police for maintaining peace in the state, calling for sustained efforts in making Sokoto State safe.

Receiving the vehicles, the Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmed Musa, appreciated the Senator for the gesture which he said would enhance anti-crime operation in the state.