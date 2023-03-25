Sokoto Pioneer APC chairman, Danmadamin Isa, is dead

The pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state, Usman Suleiman Danmadamin Isa, is dead. He died in the late hours of…

He died in the late hours of Friday. Isa was said to have been ill for a brief period.

Before his death, he served as Commissioner for Religious Affairs. Danmadamin Isa was also Commissioner for Rural Development.

He was the chairman of APC between 2015 and 2018 when he dumped the party and joined People’s Democratic Party (PDP) shortly after the defection of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Before venturing into politics, he was a successful businessman and contractor. He owned a furniture manufacturing Company.