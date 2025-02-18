Sokoto opens N1bn palliative shops for workers, retirees after salary increase

The Sokoto State Government has launched palliative shops worth approximately N1 billion to support state and local government employees and retirees.

Speaking during the training of sales agents on Monday, the chairman of the Committee on the Sale of Rice and Essential Commodities, Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, explained that workers would be able to purchase food items on credit at subsidised rates.

He said the initiative is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to alleviate economic hardships for its people.

Six local government areas-Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Bodinga, Wamakko, Dange-Shuni and Kware-have been selected for the pilot phase of the programme, as they have a high concentration of civil servants.

Dattijo assured that the programme is designed to be sustainable and will be expanded to all local government areas soon.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi-Adare, warned that the state government would take decisive action against anyone attempting to sabotage the initiative, regardless of their position.

Dr Aminu Bizi, the programme’s consultant, stated that all civil servants would be registered and issued special cards for making purchases.