Sokoto, NHIA sign deal to combat maternal mortality

The Sokoto State Government and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reduce maternal mortality in the state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Thursday, Dr Hassan Abdulkadir, NHIA’s Focal Person for Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric Care (CEmOC) in Sokoto, expressed concern over the alarming rate of pregnancy-related deaths in the state.

“This initiative aims to lower maternal mortality rates and improve maternal healthcare in Sokoto,” he said.

According to him, one hospital with the highest number of maternal cases and deaths was selected from each of the state’s three senatorial zones for the pilot phase.

The chosen hospitals include Specialist Hospital, Sokoto; General Hospital, Tambuwal; and General Hospital, Illela.

Dr Abdulkadir explained that pregnant women attending these hospitals would receive free obstetric services, with NHIA covering all medical bills.

He added that the programme covers a wide range of services, including surgical procedures, medical treatments, and diagnostic tests, all provided free of charge.

After safe delivery, the mothers will be automatically enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme for continued healthcare access.

Also, NHIA’s Focal Person for Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF), Maryam Aliyu, revealed that over 200 VVF patients have been treated and enrolled in the health insurance scheme.