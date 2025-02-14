Sokoto, NHIA sign deal to combat maternal mortality

The Sokoto State Government and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reduce maternal mortality in the state.
Speaking at the signing ceremony on Thursday, Dr Hassan Abdulkadir, NHIA’s Focal Person for Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric Care (CEmOC) in Sokoto, expressed concern over the alarming rate of pregnancy-related deaths in the state.
“This initiative aims to lower maternal mortality rates and improve maternal healthcare in Sokoto,” he said.
According to him, one hospital with the highest number of maternal cases and deaths was selected from each of the state’s three senatorial zones for the pilot phase.
- Ribadu tackles Canada for ‘denying’ CDS, others visas
- Unpaid minimum wage: FCT primary school teachers, area councils staff resume strike
The chosen hospitals include Specialist Hospital, Sokoto; General Hospital, Tambuwal; and General Hospital, Illela.
Dr Abdulkadir explained that pregnant women attending these hospitals would receive free obstetric services, with NHIA covering all medical bills.
He added that the programme covers a wide range of services, including surgical procedures, medical treatments, and diagnostic tests, all provided free of charge.
After safe delivery, the mothers will be automatically enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme for continued healthcare access.
Also, NHIA’s Focal Person for Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF), Maryam Aliyu, revealed that over 200 VVF patients have been treated and enrolled in the health insurance scheme.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.