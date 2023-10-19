✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sokoto man in hospital after taking aphrodisiac

    By By Nasir Bello, Sokoto & Dalhatu Liman

A man (name withheld) has been hospitalised in Sokoto State after taking an overdose of a local aphrodisiac.

Sources said efforts by the victim’s relatives and friends to flatten his erected genital failed hence the hospital option.

A nurse at the Sokoto Specialist Hospital, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told City & Crime that the man nearly underwent an operation as doctors spent three days stabilising his condition.

Abdullahi said, “Had it been we weren’t successful in managing his situation, we would have had no option but to perform a surgery on him, but he wouldn’t have erection again for life.”

Our correspondent reports that it’s the practice of many men and women, taking local concoctions popularly known as “maganin maza” or “kayan mata”, respectively for sexual pleasure in Northern Nigeria without government regulation.

 

